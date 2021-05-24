Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Huntersville attorney disbarred (access required)

Huntersville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan May 24, 2021

Attorney: Martin M. Brennan Jr. Location: Huntersville Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on May 17 Background: Brennan employed an associate attorney at his law firm under an agreement that each would pay one half of the associate’s health insurance premiums, with the associate’s portion being withheld from his paycheck. Brennan failed to consistently pay the premiums, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo