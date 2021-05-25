Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher May 25, 2021

  The right of indigent defendants to make arguments and present evidence during proceedings that jeopardize their liberty interests extends to satellite-based monitoring (SBM) hearings, the state Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a matter of first impression.  The May 18 decision overturns an order by Guilford County Superior Court Judge Michael Duncan imposing lifetime monitoring on the defendant, Daris Spinks, and remands the order for ...

