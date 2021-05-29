Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance – Implied Admission of Guilt – Defendant’s Consent – SBM – Duplicative Costs (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2021

Where defendant was charged with several offenses, and where defense counsel’s closing argument implied that defendant was guilty of at least one of the lesser offenses, the trial court should have inquired as to whether defendant had consented to counsel’s implied admission of guilt. We vacate in part and remand. At the end of defendant’s trial on ...

