Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Forfeiture

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2021

During two court sessions, defendant resisted the trial court’s attempt to determine his decision regarding representation by counsel, and defendant failed to retain private counsel by the time his trial was set to begin. Defendant’s behavior rose to the level of serious misconduct envisioned in State v. Simpkins, 373 N.C. 530, 838 S.E.2d 439 (2020). ...

