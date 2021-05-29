Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Involuntary Manslaughter – Neglect – Evidence – Opening the Door – Phone Porn Searches

Criminal Practice — Involuntary Manslaughter – Neglect – Evidence – Opening the Door – Phone Porn Searches

May 29, 2021

Several times, defendant testified that while he was ostensibly watching his three-year-old son, “Bill,” and his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, Chase, defendant was actually “messing around on my phone.” This opened the door and allowed the state to cross-examine defendant about his pornography searches, not to prove his bad character or reputation, but to show that ...

