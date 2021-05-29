Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Visitation Costs – Insufficient Findings – Guardian ad Litem – Constitutional Right to Parent

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Visitation Costs – Insufficient Findings – Guardian ad Litem – Constitutional Right to Parent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2021

G.S. § 7B-905.1 does not expressly require the trial court to include findings regarding a parent’s ability to pay for supervised visitation, but our Supreme Court has characterized a trial court’s failure to make such findings as rendering our appellate courts unable to determine if the trial court abused its discretion by requiring as a ...

