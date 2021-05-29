Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation — Res Judicata – 2005 Claim – Specific Ailment Allegation (access required)

Workers’ Compensation — Res Judicata – 2005 Claim – Specific Ailment Allegation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2021

In 2005, plaintiff claimed he had inhaled chemicals at work and experienced symptoms including chest pain and palpitations. The Industrial Commission concluded that plaintiff had suffered neither an injury by accident nor an occupational disease. Plaintiff’s current (2019) claim alleges that he suffers from cardiac sarcoidosis. Plaintiff cannot assert a new cause of action by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo