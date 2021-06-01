Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sun block: HOA could nix rooftop panel under solar access law  (access required)

By: David Donovan June 1, 2021

  Rooftop solar panels have become an increasingly popular source of clean, low-cost energy for homes across the country, aided both by generous tax credits and by “solar access” laws that limit the ability of homeowners’ associations to block their installation in many states, including North Carolina. But in many neighborhoods HOAs continue to put up ...

