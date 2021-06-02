Quantcast
Exonerated men awarded $75 million for wrongful convictions

By: Heath Hamacher June 2, 2021

  A federal jury has awarded $75 million to two men who were wrongfully convicted and spent nearly 31 years on death row.    Brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were convicted in 1984 and sentenced to death for the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl. But in 2014 DNA evidence finally set them free, and in 2015, then-governor Pat McCrory issued the men a pardon of innocence. The man who is presumed to have been ...

