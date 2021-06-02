Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / N.C. Senate approves bill to give bonuses to returning workers (access required)

By: Associated Press June 2, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Giving bonuses to North Carolina’s unemployment benefit recipients who get a job soon would help both business struggling to fill vacancies and residents who need a nudge to return to work, Republican lawmakers said on June 1. The state Senate voted 35-10 for legislation that would provide $1,500 to people who accept reemployment ...

