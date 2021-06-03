Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Illegal family separation by DSS leads to $4.6M verdict  (access required)

Illegal family separation by DSS leads to $4.6M verdict  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 3, 2021

  A federal jury has awarded $4.6 million to a father and daughter after finding that Cherokee County and several of its Department of Social Services’ employees created and executed a fraudulent document to remove the girl from her father’s custody.  Dozens of families have alleged that Cherokee County’s DSS illegally separated children from their parents. The May 13 verdict, in which the jury awarded $1.5 million to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo