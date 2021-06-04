Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Administrative – Voter documents may be subject to disclosure (access required)

Administrative – Voter documents may be subject to disclosure (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 4, 2021

Where the Public Interest Legal Foundation requested records of North Carolina voter registrants identified by the Board of Elections as possibly not having satisfied citizenship requirements, the district court erred by ruling the records were not subject to disclosure under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, or NVRA, based on the sensitive nature of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo