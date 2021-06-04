Quantcast
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87 (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 4, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died at a hospital in the Atlanta area, according to Kenneth Fishman, ...

