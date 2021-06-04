Quantcast
Labor/Employment – Same-sex harassment can be proved several ways (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 4, 2021

In a case of first impression, the court joined other circuits in holding that, while the Supreme Court in Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, 523 U.S. 75 (1998), identified three evidentiary routes for employees to prove they are victims of same-sex harassment based on gender, employees are not limited to those three avenues. Background Chazz J. Roberts ...

