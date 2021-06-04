Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – June 7 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 4, 2021

Carri Preble has joined Parker Poe as part of the firm’s commercial real estate team in its Raleigh office. Preble’s practice focuses on the telecommunications and commercial real estate industries, including national wireless service providers and infrastructure companies, and she comes to the firm from a boutique firm in Massachusetts. Sandra M. Lazorcheck has rejoined Moore ...

