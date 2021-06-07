Quantcast
Change in the works for experts in federal court (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 7, 2021

  BY PAT MURPHY A federal rules committee recently moved forward with an amendment that re-emphasizes and clarifies a judge’s duties as gatekeeper with respect to the expert testimony that may be considered in a case. On April 30, the Judicial Conference Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Evidence unanimously approved a proposal to amend Evidence Rule ...

