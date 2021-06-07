Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 7, 2021

  A widow’s handwritten notes about her husband’s medical care weren’t medical records that her expert witness needed to review in preparation for a medical malpractice lawsuit, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled. As the administrator of her husband John’s estate, Charlotte Miller filed a medical malpractice complaint against Dr. Ahmad Rana, Carolina Coast ...

