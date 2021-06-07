Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / N.C. appeals court halts removal of Confederate monument (access required)

N.C. appeals court halts removal of Confederate monument (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 7, 2021

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Friday ordered the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to halt the demolition of a Confederate monument while an appeal plays out. The city has already removed the 75-foot tall obelisk honoring Confederate colonel and Gov. Zebulon Vance from its base downtown but was still dismantling remaining portions. The court's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo