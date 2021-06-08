Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney suspended for three years (access required)

Durham attorney suspended for three years (access required)

By: David Donovan June 8, 2021

Attorney: James E. Rogers Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on May 26. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Rogers complies with certain conditions. Background: Rogers represented a client in a personal injury matter. Medicare paid medical providers for the client’s care and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo