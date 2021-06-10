Quantcast
Contract — Medicaid Services – Cancellation Provision – Mistaken Evaluation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  Even if the respondent-managed care organization/local management entity was mistaken in its evaluation of the petitioner-healthcare provider’s performance, since the parties’ contract unambiguously allowed respondent to terminate any of the services provided by petitioner “at any time” “for no reason”, any mistake in respondent’s evaluation was immaterial. We affirm the superior court’s order upholding the administrative ...

