Criminal Practice — Heroin Trafficking – Expert Testimony – No Objection – Lab Report (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  While the testimony of the state’s expert in drug chemistry lacked any discussion of her analyses of the substances seized as a result of defendant’s arrest, she asserted that the analyses were, in fact performed. Since defendant did not object to this testimony or seek clarification of the methodology applied, the trial court did not ...

