Criminal Practice — Kidnapping – Purpose of Strangulation – Acquittal – Assault & Restraint – Deadly Weapon – 'Pocketknife'

June 10, 2021

  Even though defendant was acquitted on the charge of assault by strangulation, the state’s evidence indicated that, after making the victim strip naked to prevent her from leaving and then striking her repeatedly, defendant pinned her to the ground and put his fingers around her neck, squeezing her throat so hard that she stopped breathing ...

