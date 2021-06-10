Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  Even though there was evidence that defendant killed the decedent in self-defense, since there were conflicts in such evidence, the state was not required to disprove self-defense. Not only did defendant made inconsistent claims about the incident, but his description of the shooting was also contradicted by the physical evidence. We find no error in defendant’s ...

