Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Murder – Victim’s Mental Health – Opening the Door (access required)

Criminal Practice — Murder – Victim’s Mental Health – Opening the Door (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  Although the victim’s aunt was allowed to testify that the victim had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it refused to allow defendant to introduce voluminous evidence regarding defendant’s mental health history, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of second-degree murder. The aunt’s ...

