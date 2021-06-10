Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Newborn – Pre-Petition Abuse of Brother (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

Domestic Relation Even though a forensic interviewer documented evidence after the neglect petition was filed in “Noelle’s” case, since the facts the interviewer documented existed at the time the petition was filed, the interviewer’s evidence did not constitute inadmissible post-petition evidence. We affirm the trial court’s adjudication of Noelle as neglected. The bar on post-petition evidence applies to ...

