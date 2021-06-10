Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Relative Placement Rejection – Constitutional – Reunification Cessation (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Relative Placement Rejection – Constitutional – Reunification Cessation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

Even though the trial court found that "Woodrow's" paternal uncle “Larry” had a suitable home, was willing to take Woodrow in and was open to adopting Woodrow, the trial court also expressed concern about (1) Larry and his fiancée taking in another child with developmental delays when two of the fiancée’s children also have developmental ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo