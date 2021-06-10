Quantcast
Real Property — Restrictive Covenants – 1920's Subdivision – Marketable Title Act (access required)

Real Property — Restrictive Covenants – 1920’s Subdivision – Marketable Title Act (access required)

June 10, 2021

Restrictive covenants from the 1920’s limit lots in the Eastover subdivision in Charlotte to residential use only and also impose other restrictions, such as “No residence of Spanish architecture or design shall be erected upon such land.” For the reasons set out in C Invs. 2, LLC v. Auger, 2021-NCCOA-209, and under the plain language ...

