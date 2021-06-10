Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  Restrictive covenants applicable to a 1950’s subdivision were originally in effect for 30 years and then were to “be automatically extended for successive periods of ten years, unless by vote of a majority of the then owners of the lots in the subdivision it is agreed to change said covenants in whole or in part.” ...

