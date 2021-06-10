Quantcast
Tort/Negligence — Medical Malpractice – Rule 9(j) Certification – Limited Records Review – Professor Emeritus

June 10, 2021

  Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice claims are centered on the treatment their decedent received between 12 and 14 April 2016—which may have depleted his already low platelet count—and not on the treatment he received once platelet therapy was initiated. Nevertheless, plaintiffs’ failure to provide their purported expert with decedent’s 15-20 April 2016 medical records violated the requirement ...

