Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence — Trip & Fall – Shopping Center – Raised Sidewalk – Contributory Negligence (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Trip & Fall – Shopping Center – Raised Sidewalk – Contributory Negligence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2021

  In defendant’s shopping center, although the curb, gutter and sidewalk were all comprised of the same, similarly colored concrete material, the parking lot was a significantly darker asphalt material. Walking from the parking lot to the shopping center, plaintiff tripped and fell on the curb. The sidewalk and curb were elevated at a standard height ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo