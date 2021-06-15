Quantcast
Constitutional — First Amendment – Petitioning – Municipal – Zoning – Tort/Negligence – Tortious Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage

June 15, 2021

  According to plaintiff’s complaint, the defendant-mine owners intentionally misrepresented the dangers their operation posed to plaintiff’s adjacent property, leading a prospective buyer to decline to purchase that part of plaintiff’s land. However, since defendants’ statements were made during a town zoning meeting, they qualified as constitutionally protected petitioning activity; as such, defendants’ statements cannot subject ...

