Monroe attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Monroe attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2021

Attorney: Christi Misocky Location: Monroe Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Suspended indefinitely on June 7 Background: In 2017, checks drawn on Misocky’s trust accounts were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds. The State Bar initiated an investigation, and Misocky failed to cooperate with the investigation or provide the requested documentation. In October 2017 the Bar’s Office of ...

