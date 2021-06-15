Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Shelby attorney disbarred (access required)

Shelby attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2021

Attorney: Karen C. Wright Location: Shelby Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 7 Background: In 2011 and 2012, Wright embezzled at least $7,510 of funds belonging to an estate she was helping to administer. In January 2020, Wright knowingly submitted to the Cleveland County Clerk of Court a trust account ledger for the estate that ...

