Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Suit alleges SBI, police withheld vital evidence in 1976 rape trial  (access required)

Suit alleges SBI, police withheld vital evidence in 1976 rape trial  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 15, 2021

A man who was released from prison last year after serving 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit is now suing the city of Concord, its police department, and the State Bureau of Investigation, alleging that law enforcement concealed an investigation file from prosecutors and his defense attorneys during his 1976 trial.  Ronnie Long, 65, accuses investigators of lying at his trial and ignoring his “airtight alibi.” The recently discovered file contains forensic evidence pointing to Long’s innocence, he claims, and his conviction wasn’t the result of a mistake, negligence, or incompetence, but “the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo