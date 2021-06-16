Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Attorney-Client Privilege & Work-Product Doctrine – Waiver – Discovery (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 16, 2021

We affirm the Business Court’s 16 August 2019 order granting in part and denying in part plaintiffs’ privilege motions (To the extent plaintiffs seek an order finding that the corporate defendants waived the protections of the attorney-client privilege and work-product immunity doctrine as to certain challenged claw-back documents, plaintiffs’ waiver motion is granted, and, commencing ...

