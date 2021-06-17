Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 17, 2021

An eyewitness to a shooting incident described defendant as having a tattoo on his cheek, defendant’s former girlfriend described him as having a tattoo on his chest, and a photo was admitted into evidence showing defendant’s chest tattoo. In her closing argument, the prosecutor said the eyewitnesses described defendant as having a chest tattoo. In ...

