Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Speeding – Jury Trial Waiver – Judge’s Colloquy – Mid-trial (access required)

Criminal Practice — Speeding – Jury Trial Waiver – Judge’s Colloquy – Mid-trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 17, 2021

After defense counsel notified the trial court that defendant wished to waive a jury trial, the trial court did not conduct the colloquy with defendant required by G.S. § 15A-1201 until after the state rested its case. This statutory violation was not structural error. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold defendant’s conviction of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo