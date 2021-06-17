Quantcast
New judges appointed in Rowan, Cumberland Cos. (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 17, 2021

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Timothy Gould as a superior court judge in Judicial District 19C (Rowan County) and Cull Jordan III as a district court judge in Judicial District 12 (Cumberland County). Gould will fill the seat vacated by Anna Mills Wagoner, who retired in May. Since 2009, Gould has served as an assistant district ...

