Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Fair trial not affected by use of hearing-impaired juror (access required)

Criminal Practice – Fair trial not affected by use of hearing-impaired juror (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 21, 2021

Where the trial judge overseeing the defendant’s trial for first-degree murder and armed robbery was aware of a juror’s hearing impairment, and took steps to address it, including repeatedly questioning the juror and confirming with counsel that they could proceed, the defendant’s fair-trial claims were rejected. Background A jury found James Bryant guilty of first-degree murder and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo