Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Immigration judges have a legal duty to develop the record (access required)

Immigration – Immigration judges have a legal duty to develop the record (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 21, 2021

In a case of first impression, the court joined other circuits in holding that immigration judges have a duty to develop the record in immigration court proceedings, especially in pro se cases. Here, a Salvadoran man’s petition for review of removal was granted based on the immigration judge’s failure to adequately probe, explain or satisfy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo