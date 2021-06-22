Quantcast
Mount Holly attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2021

Attorney: James M. Goard Location: Mount Holly Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on June 15, conditioned on continued compliance with certain conditions. Background: Goard was suspended from the practice of law for five years on April 12, 2019, provided that he could apply for a stay of the remaining portion of ...

