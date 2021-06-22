Quantcast
Starvation is inherently malicious, Supreme Court rules

Starvation is inherently malicious, Supreme Court rules

By: Heath Hamacher June 22, 2021

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a Gaston County man who starved his 4-year-old disabled stepson to death, finding that the requisite malice for a murder by starvation conviction is present when a parent withholds sufficient nourishment from a child, even if they provide some food and water.   The ruling affirmed the state Court of Appeals’ 2019 decision that the basis for a murder by ...

