Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Civil Practice — Involuntary Dismissal – Alias & Pluries Summons – Four-Year Delay – Attorneys – Legal Malpractice Claim (access required)

Civil Practice — Involuntary Dismissal – Alias & Pluries Summons – Four-Year Delay – Attorneys – Legal Malpractice Claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2021

Where plaintiff filed a legal malpractice complaint against the defendant-attorney and law firm but then filed alias and pluries summons for four years before being ordered to serve defendants or have his case administratively dismissed, and where defendants had lost access to witnesses and relevant information over the course of those four years, dismissal of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo