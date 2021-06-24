Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Defendant wasn’t prejudiced by lack of colloquy before bench trial  (access required)

Defendant wasn’t prejudiced by lack of colloquy before bench trial  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 24, 2021

  A defendant who waived his right to a jury trial wasn’t prejudiced when the trial court failed to conduct the statutorily required colloquy before beginning the bench trial, a divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.   In the June 11 opinion, the Supreme Court noted that the right to a jury trial is spelled out in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo