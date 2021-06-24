Quantcast
Domestic Relations –Parent & Child – Support – Guidelines/Deviation Hybrid – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2021

Where the trial court used the North Carolina Child Support Guidelines to set defendant-Father’s child support obligation with respect to his base salary but then deviated from the guidelines with respect to Father’s bonuses—which were received regularly but varied in amount—the trial court should have made the findings required to justify a deviation from the ...

