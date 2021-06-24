Quantcast
Durham attorney nominated for key USDOJ post

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2021

President Joe Biden has nominated a Durham attorney to serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy. Hampton Dellinger, whose nomination was announced by the White House on June 18, is a former deputy attorney general in the North Carolina Department of Justice and served as chief legal counsel in the governor’s ...

