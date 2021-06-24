Quantcast
Heyl is new NCBA president, Morgan named president-elect (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2021

The North Carolina Bar Association has elected leaders to helm the organization for the 2021-2022 year. Jon Heyl of Charlotte was installed as the 127th president of the NCBA on June 18, succeeding Mark Holt of Raleigh. Heyl will also serve as president of the North Carolina Bar Foundation in 2021-22. Heyl is a partner with Fox ...

