NCAJ selects leaders for 2021-2022, McCabe new president (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 24, 2021

The North Carolina Advocates for Justice has selected a new slate of leaders for one year-terms that will begin on July 1, the organization has announced. John McCabe of Cary will serve as the 47th president of the NCAJ, the third largest trial lawyers’ association in the country. McCabe accepted the president’s gavel from David Henson ...

