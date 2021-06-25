Quantcast
Criminal Practice — SBM – Statutory Right to Counsel – Ineffective Assistance – Jury Instructions – Unanimity

Criminal Practice — SBM – Statutory Right to Counsel – Ineffective Assistance – Jury Instructions – Unanimity

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2021

We have previously held that the right to counsel provided by statute includes the right to effective assistance of counsel. This holding applies to satellite-based monitoring equally as well as it does to the termination of parental rights, juvenile delinquency or the revocation or probation or parole. We find no error in defendant’s convictions for one ...

