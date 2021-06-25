Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Support – Paternity – Virginia Sperm Donor – Choice of Law – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 25, 2021

It was in Virginia that (1) defendant and the plaintiff-mother entered into a “verbal contract” pursuant to which defendant donated sperm, (2) the mother lived during the entirety of her pregnancy, (3) the child was born, and (4) the mother and child lived together for the first several years of the child’s life. Pursuant to ...

